4,767 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Mirova

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $229.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

