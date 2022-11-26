52,316 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

