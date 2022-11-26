53,954 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

