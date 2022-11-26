61,300 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,604,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after buying an additional 273,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

