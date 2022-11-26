89,052 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of YUM opened at $126.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

