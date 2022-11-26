9,900 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

CSL stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.