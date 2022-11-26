Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,540,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100,445 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 56,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

ABT opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

