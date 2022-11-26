Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Abcam worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 428,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 101,844 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 10.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Abcam by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABCM. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Abcam Trading Down 1.4 %

Abcam Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,472. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

