abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Increased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 1.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $26,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,589 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 189,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

