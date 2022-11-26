Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $5,074,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

