Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,743

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,736 ($32.35) to GBX 2,743 ($32.43) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.33) to GBX 2,819 ($33.33) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised shares of Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($30.98) to GBX 2,490 ($29.44) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,496.40.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.2179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

