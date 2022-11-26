AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,684 shares during the quarter. AECOM makes up 8.3% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 4.97% of AECOM worth $458,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 235,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

