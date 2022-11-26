Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 170,000 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

