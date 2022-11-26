Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

