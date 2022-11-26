Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of A opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

