Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $168.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.66.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 145,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

