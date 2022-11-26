Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Trading 23% Higher Over Last Week

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 23% against the dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $614.44 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.49 or 0.08334062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00492848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.80 or 0.29977370 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

