Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $390.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $339.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.28.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $309.91 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.