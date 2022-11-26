Algorand Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $51.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00077488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,101,960 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,755,534 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

