Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALL opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

