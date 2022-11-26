Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 2,831 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

