Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 315.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,064 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up approximately 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.95. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

