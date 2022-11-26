Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 30,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. 13,393,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,810,786. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.