Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. 1,539,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

