Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $66.11. 101,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $88.51.
