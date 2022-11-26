Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 13,830 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.44. 19,297,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,990,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.