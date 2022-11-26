Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 19,587 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.63% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,823 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

