Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 657,979 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,979 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 189,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

