Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $89.94 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $89.94 million and approximately $957,207.52 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.01920700 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012456 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033282 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.01750905 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.