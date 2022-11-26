Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.