Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

