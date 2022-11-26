Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Reaches $2.96

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00017811 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $44.21 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,913,152 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.