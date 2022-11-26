Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) PT Raised to €33.00 at Barclays

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMFPF. Oddo Bhf raised Amplifon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplifon from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.51. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

