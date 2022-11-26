Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Price Target at C$10.71

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.04. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

