Analysts Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT at $6.25

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Pear Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.26% and a negative return on equity of 185.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $93,722.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,872.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 995,150 shares of company stock worth $2,112,352. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

