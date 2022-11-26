Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Price Target at GBX 3,675

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($43.46).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($41.39) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($48.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Up 0.7 %

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,632 ($31.12) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,521.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,576.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($26.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($43.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,698.06.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.