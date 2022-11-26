Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Price Target at GBX 3,675

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($43.46).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($41.39) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($49.07) to GBX 4,100 ($48.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Whitbread Stock Up 0.7 %
LON WTB opened at GBX 2,632 ($31.12) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,521.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,576.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($26.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($43.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,698.06.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
