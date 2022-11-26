Analyzing InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InRetail Perú and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get InRetail Perú alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InRetail Perú 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kohl’s 3 8 4 0 2.07

InRetail Perú currently has a consensus price target of 38.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Kohl’s has a consensus price target of $31.27, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given InRetail Perú’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InRetail Perú is more favorable than Kohl’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s 2.98% 12.46% 3.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InRetail Perú and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares InRetail Perú and Kohl’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.43 billion 0.19 $938.00 million $4.24 7.53

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than InRetail Perú.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kohl’s beats InRetail Perú on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InRetail Perú

(Get Rating)

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand. The company operates 689 food retail stores, 2,252 pharmacies, and 21 shopping malls. It also develops real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Lima, Perú. InRetail Perú Corp. is a subsidiary of Intercorp Retail Inc.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl's stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for InRetail Perú Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InRetail Perú and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.