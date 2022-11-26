Analyzing Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Travere Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.44 -$49.91 million ($8.76) -0.39 Travere Therapeutics $227.49 million 5.50 -$180.09 million ($4.18) -4.66

Minerva Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -485.51% -44.62% Travere Therapeutics -123.82% -137.68% -33.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and Travere Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Travere Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.45%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats Minerva Neurosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and TVT-058, a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and patient advocacy organizations, CDG Care, and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

