Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.00 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $35.00 million and $1,214.39 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,193.31 or 0.07224702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

