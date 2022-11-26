AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.47.

APP stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

