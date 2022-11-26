Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.91 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005976 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004878 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,753,150 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.