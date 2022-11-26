Ark Price Reaches $0.29 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $41.95 million and $4.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005985 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004855 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,756,672 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.