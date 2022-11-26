Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 4.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,689,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $28,894,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.