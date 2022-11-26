ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to €680.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Societe Generale from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $591.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.68.

ASML Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

