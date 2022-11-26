Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

ATO opened at $119.16 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

