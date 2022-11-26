Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

XRLV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

