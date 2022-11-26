Audius Market Capitalization Hits $142.40 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Audius has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $142.40 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

