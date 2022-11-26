Augur 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.55 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Augur has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00032154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.48 or 0.08285963 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00489942 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.00 or 0.30059974 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
