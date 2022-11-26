Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 0.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 1,362,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $297.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

