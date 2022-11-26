Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given New GBX 565 Price Target at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.67) to GBX 565 ($6.68) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 535 ($6.33) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 485 ($5.73) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($31.93) to GBX 2,675 ($31.63) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.38) to GBX 480 ($5.68) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $810.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.